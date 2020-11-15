More Than 200 People Caught at Illegal NYC Fight Club Saturday Night

New York City sheriffs broke up an unlicensed fight club Saturday night, finding more than 200 people drinking, smoking and fighting -- without social distancing -- at the "Rumble in the Bronx."

Deputy sheriffs entered the Coster Street commercial warehouse about 11:15 p.m. and found a massive crowd "watching and participating in an amateur fighting event."

"Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies also seized two illegal guns and "a significant amount of marijuana" as they broke up the party.

In total 10 people were arrested, including Rumble in the Bronx CEO Michael Roman, who faces eight charges including unlawful assembly and conducting a prohibited combat sport.

Roman's organization maintains an active social media presence, promoting fights in cities around the country. Just Saturday, it posted a promo for a December event in Orlando, promising food, drinks, hookah, a live stream - and free masks at the door for attendees.

Videos on the group's Instagram account show fights being staged in bodegas, in the streets and inside cages, among other locations.