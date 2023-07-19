eastern Connecticut

Mother has died, child in stable condition after being swept down river in Connecticut: police

A mother has died after she and her child were swept down a river in Sprague Tuesday evening, according to state police. The child is in stable condition.

State police said troopers responded to Park Drive for a possible drowning at 5:22 p.m. and a mother and a child were transported to an area hospital.

State police said Wednesday morning that the mother has died and the child is in stable condition.
They said there is no criminal aspect.

