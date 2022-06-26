Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in North Hampton, NH

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle on Saturday afternoon in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

State police said they were called to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m. along with North Hampton police and fire for a report of a car crash.

Their investigation determined that a BMW had entered the intersection, hitting a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the BMW, a child who was a passenger in that car and the driver of the motorcycle were all taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where the motorcycle driver later died of injuries sustained in the crash. The BMW's driver and passenger are both expected to survive.

The driver of the BMW, identified by police as Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston, was charged with driving under the influence and is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date. No bail information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.