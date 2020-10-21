mass pike

2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Mass. Pike

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries

By Marc Fortier

Eastbound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike were temporarily shut down in Newton following a 5-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Exit 17, and state police said multiple vehicles were across all of the lanes and could not be moved off the roadway.

All eastbound lanes were closed while police worked to remove the vehicles and investigate the crash.

Shortly after 8 a.m., state police said all lanes had been reopened.

Two people were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

