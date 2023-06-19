Waltham

Multiple fires in Waltham amid reports of possible power surge

The cause remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are responding to reports of multiple fires in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on School Avenue. Another fire was reported on Bright Street.

Waltham police said they are receiving multiple calls for fires across the city. They are unsure of the cause.

Belmont firefighters said on Twitter that they were responding to Waltham to cover their quarters after a large power surge was reported in the city. Cambridge firefighters said they also responded to the city.

No further details were immediately available.

