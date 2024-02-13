My property has storm damage. Now what?

Tuesday’s winter storm might not have dumped a lot of snow, but along the coast, we’ve seen the winds pick up speed. Those high winds and high tides can result in damage to your property and homeowners are going to want to act quickly.

If you end up with some storm damage, you’re going to want to file a claim with your insurance company right away. Make sure to review your policy in detail. Understand what types of damage are covered and what your coverage limits are. Technology will be your friend in explaining what happened – so document everything by taking pictures or videos.

After you’ve contacted your insurance company, they’ll send an adjuster to your home in the next couple of days to inspect the damage. You always want to work with someone who has a certificate of insurance and certification by the state.

We spoke to managing partner at BTR Insurance, Monica Adwani, about what homeowners need to know.

“Always work with someone that has a certificate of insurance, someone that has a certification by the state, someone that can show you that they are reliable. And more than anything you should be following the advice of your insurance adjuster,” explained Adwani. “Usually, working with companies that are approved by your insurance company is the best option, because if anything happens, their job is guaranteed. If you work with anyone without proper certifications, you can be at risk of one creating more damage to your property and losing your money.”

These winter storms can also mean big bucks for scammers and unlicensed contractors. Here’s what you need to watch out for:

Beware of anyone who knocks on your door unexpectedly wanting to fix your property for a cheap price. Get contractor recommendations from friends. Always ask for a detailed written contract – without any blank spaces. Never pay in cash, use a credit card if you can. Only pay in full after the work is done and you’re satisfied with the job.

You should also get a couple of estimates for the word from a few reputable companies so you can compare them and make a good decision.