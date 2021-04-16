NBA Rumors: Celtics to Sign Veteran Forward Jabari Parker

Celtics signing free-agent forward Jabari Parker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Celtics have made a free agent move.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is going to be signing veteran forward Jabari Parker to a deal.

Free agent Jabari Parker has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

According to Charania, the deal will be for two years.

Parker, 26, was once the No. 2 overall pick out of Duke in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and once averaged 20.1 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Parker has averaged just 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this year with the Sacramento Kings in 9.0 minutes per game. Perhaps if he can earn more playing time with the C's, he will provide key scoring touch off the team's bench.

To make room for Parker, the Celtics are waiving backup center Moe Wagner.

The Celtics are waiving Moe Wagner to create roster space for Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wagner has averaged nearly six points and three rebounds this season, and was productive in his starts in Washington prior to being traded. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

Wagner, 23, was acquired as a part of the Daniel Theis trade. In nine games with the Celtics, he averaged 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 6.8 minutes per outing.