NBA Rumors: Celtics to Sign Veteran Forward Jabari Parker

By Jacob Camenker

Celtics signing free-agent forward Jabari Parker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have made a free agent move.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is going to be signing veteran forward Jabari Parker to a deal.

According to Charania, the deal will be for two years.

Parker, 26, was once the No. 2 overall pick out of Duke in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and once averaged 20.1 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Parker has averaged just 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this year with the Sacramento Kings in 9.0 minutes per game. Perhaps if he can earn more playing time with the C's, he will provide key scoring touch off the team's bench.

To make room for Parker, the Celtics are waiving backup center Moe Wagner.

Wagner, 23, was acquired as a part of the Daniel Theis trade. In nine games with the Celtics, he averaged 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 6.8 minutes per outing.

