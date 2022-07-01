NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Expected to Sign With Celtics

Report: Danilo Gallinari expected to sign with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All signs point toward the Boston Celtics bolstering their bench with the addition of Danilo Gallinari.

The Italian forward is expected to join the C's once the San Antonio Spurs finalize his release and he clears waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A previous report stated Gallinari had interest in joining either the Celtics, Miami Heat, or Chicago Bulls.

Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Celtics likely will offer Gallinari their taxpayer mid-level exception worth $6.5 million. According to MassLive.com, Gallinari is expected to sign a two-year deal with Boston that includes a player option in Year 2.

Gallinari was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade. The 33-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from 3-point range. His outside shooting prowess makes him an ideal second unit option for Boston as they named bench scoring as a priority heading into the offseason.