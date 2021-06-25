NBC Sports Boston Signs Brian Scalabrine to Multi-Year Extension to Serve as Lead Celtics Analyst

NBCSB signs Scalabrine to multi-year extension to serve as lead C's analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NEEDHAM, MA. – (June 25, 2021) – NBC Sports Boston today announced Brian Scalabrine will continue to serve as lead analyst for its live-game coverage of the Boston Celtics as part of a multi-year contract extension.

Scalabrine, a former Celtics forward who spent 11 seasons in the NBA as a player, will serve as the game analyst for every Celtics game on NBC Sports Boston alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman, a role he began for the 2020-21 season following the passing of legendary analyst and former Celtics player and coach Tommy Heinsohn. He originally joined NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics announcing team for the 2015-16 NBA season.

“Brian’s knowledge and passion for the Celtics and NBA adds great value to our game productions and Celtics related content across all of the NBC Sports Boston platforms, said Kevin Miller, VP of Content Creation and Strategy, NBC Sports Boston. “We’re excited to have Scal remain on our team for years to come.”

In addition to analysis, Scalabrine will contribute to Celtics Pregame Live & Postgame Live, Celtics Post-Up, and other NBC Sports Boston content across all of the NBC Sports Boston broadcast and digital platforms.

About Brian Scalabrine:

As a member of the University of Southern California Trojans men's basketball team in his college days, Scalabrine was the top average scorer and a leader in field goals and rebounds. The New Jersey Nets selected him in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft. Scalabrine played four seasons with the team, including when the Nets made the 2002 NBA Finals during his rookie season and the 2003 NBA Finals the following year. In 2005, Scalabrine signed with the Boston Celtics and won a NBA Championship with the team in 2008 — he went back to the Finals with the Celtics in 2010. Scalabrine signed with the Chicago Bulls the following season, and played with them until 2012; it was there that Scalabrine got the nickname "The White Mamba”. In September 2012, Scalabrine announced that he had turned down an opportunity to become an assistant coach with the Bulls so he could join NBC Sports Boston as a commentator. Following that season, he had a brief stint as part of the Golden State Warriors Coaching Staff (2013), but ultimately came back to Boston to be a full-time analyst for Celtics broadcasts on NBC Sports Boston.

