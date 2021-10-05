NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston to Host Second Boston Mayoral Debate

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN, in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner, will host, broadcast and livestream an hour-long live general election Boston mayoral debate inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The second and final debate with candidates Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will be held inside a secure and closed studio inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center, located at 189 B St., Needham, Massachusetts.

“These two outstanding mayoral candidates have both earned their way to this final stage,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston. “Our stations' bilingual, multi-platform coverage throughout all Boston communities ensures a larger, inclusive audience will be able to watch the anticipated face-off.”

Michelle Wu's opponent, Annissa Essaibi-George, says she's disappointed to not have Pressley's endorsement but the endorsement she's looking for is the people of Boston.

The NBC10 Boston and NECN broadcast will air from 7 to 8 p.m.

The debate will also be livestreamed from 7 to 8 p.m. on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com and in Spanish on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com. It will re-air on Telemundo Boston at a later date.

Dorchester native and NBC10 Boston morning news anchor Latoyia Edwards will moderate the debate, and NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King and Telemundo Boston news anchor Grace Gómez will serve as panelists.

Viewer questions will be solicited in advance via social media as well as from readers of debate partners the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner. Candidates do not see the questions ahead of time.

A live post-debate show for streaming audiences will be available from 8 to 8:30 p.m. exclusively on our streaming platforms, including: Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV channels, as well as NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com and the NBC10 Boston and NECN apps. The post-debate discussion will be hosted by Sue O’Connell and Tim Caputo.

Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced once again for the duration of the debate.