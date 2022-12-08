New Concert Venue Opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

Suffolk Downs has hosted concerts over the decades, from The Beatles in the 1960s up through the Vans Warped Tour in the 2000s. Beginning next year, the soon-to-transform property will do so once again.

Concert promoter The Bowery Presents and Suffolk Downs developer The HYM Investment Group are opening an 8,500-person outdoor concert venue at the East Boston property this spring, they announced Thursday.

The venue, to be called The Stage at Suffolk Downs, will be located on the infield of the horse racing track. It will be open seasonally. Performers have not yet been announced.

Bowery is behind Roadrunner, the 3,500-person venue that opened in Boston Landing in March with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and the Dropkick Murphys. The business also books shows for the 525-person The Sinclair in Cambridge’s Harvard Square and 1,200-person Royale in Boston's Theater District.

“We are confident Suffolk Downs will join Roadrunner, The Sinclair and Royale as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first,” said Josh Bhatti, vice president and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents.

