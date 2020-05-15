CVS is opening nine new drive-thru coronavirus test sites at locations across Massachusetts on Friday.

The sites will use self-swab tests, marking the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced last month. It's all part of an effort to ramp up testing throughout the state.

Across the country, CVS said it expects to have up to 1,000 locations offering this testing service by the end of May. The company has a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, depending on the availability of the supplies and lab capacity.

The new test sites in Massachusetts are among 50 new sites located in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Those who meet the criteria of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have access to the self-swab tests. Patients need to register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

After you've made an appointment, you can pull up to the drive-thru pharmacy, where you'll be given a swap to test yourself while a CVS employee watches to make sure you're doing it properly.

The tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The results will be available in approximately three days.

The new drive-thru testing sites in Massachusetts include:

CVS Pharmacy, 142 Worcester Road, Charlton

CVS Pharmacy, 44 West Boylston St., Worcester

CVS Pharmacy, 266 Route 44, Raynham

CVS Pharmacy, 366 King St., Northampton

CVS Pharmacy, 9-19 Summer St., Bridgewater

CVS Pharmacy, 100D North Main St., Carver

CVS Pharmacy, 928 Riverdale St., West Springfield

CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury St., Danvers

CVS Pharmacy, 599 State Road, Westport

A tenth location in Wellesley that was initially included in the list was removed Thursday.