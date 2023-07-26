Franklin Park Zoo

New giraffe calf born at Franklin Park Zoo

The Masai giraffe was born on July 14 and has yet to be named

By William Reed

A baby giraffe lays between its mother's legs.
Zoo New England

There's a new baby in Boston and he's a big one.

The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston announced the birth of a Masai giraffe calf on Wednesday.

The male calf made his grand entrance into the world on July 14, standing tall at an impressive 6 feet and weighing 184 pounds. 

The calf wasted no time after being born and was seen standing on his own feet within one hour, according to a representative from the zoo.

He immediately began nursing from his mother, named Amari.

The veterinary team at the zoo ensured the calf's health by conducting a thorough examination the day after his birth. This included bloodwork and a comprehensive physical check-up to ensure the calf is healthy. 

The zoo is keen to share this joyous occasion with the public, but the exact date of the baby giraffe's debut in exhibit will be revealed through the Franklin Park Zoo’s social media channels and official website. Right now, mom and baby are bonding.

At this point, the calf is yet to be named.

