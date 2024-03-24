US Senate

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy suspends her Senate campaign to replace indicted Sen. Menendez

Murphy announced her decision in a video posted to her social media on Sunday

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy arrives at the Statehouse Assembly chambers prior to Gov. Phil Murphy's first State of the State address, Jan. 15, 2019, in Trenton, N.J.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has suspended her U.S. Senate campaign to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez as he faces federal corruption charges.

Murphy announced her decision in a video posted to her social media on Sunday.

“New Jersey's next senator must focus on the issues of our time and not be mired in tearing others down while dividing the people of our party and state,” she said.

Her decision to drop out likely clears the way for U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in the Democratic primary on June 4.

Menendez announced that he would not run in that primary but did not rule out seeking reelection as an independent.

