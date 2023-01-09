New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston.

According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.

The Andover location of Bertucci's closed down last spring.

The address for the upcoming Brooksy's in Andover is 90 Main Street, Andover, MA, 01810. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/brooksys_andover/