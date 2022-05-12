NFL Rumors: Patriots Trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders in pick swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In with one quarterback, out with another.

The New England Patriots are trading backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Here are the terms of the deal, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

Raiders receive: Jarrett Stidham, 2023 seventh-round pick

Patriots receive: 2023 sixth-round pick

This is the first trade between the Patriots and Raiders since New England alums Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels took over as Las Vegas' general manager and head coach, respectively, and it makes sense for both sides.

Stidham never caught on with the Patriots after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Even when Cam Newton entered COVID-19 protocols in 2020, New England went with veteran Brian Hoyer at starting QB instead of Stidham, who finishes his Patriots career with 270 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 46.4 passer rating over eight games played.

The writing was on the wall for Stidham when the Patriots took Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This deal clears the path for Zappe to become the top backup to Mac Jones in New England, while McDaniels gets a quarterback he's familiar with in Stidham to back up Derek Carr.

Stidham will join another former Patriots QB (Garrett Gilbert) in Las Vegas, which has loaded up on former New England players and staffers since Ziegler and McDaniels took charge.

