NFL Twitter Has Passionate Reaction to Controversial Late Hit on Patriots' Mac Jones

NFL Twitter has passionate reaction to controversial late hit on Mac Jones

Officiating took center stage at the end of the first half in Sunday's Week 16 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took off an ran toward the right sideline late in the second quarter and was pushed/held by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. Jones was beyond the sideline when Hughes made contact with the rookie QB, which should've resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

NFL refs will throw a flag on a defensive player for breathing on a QB, yet on this play they convened after the play and decided that this was a legal play. Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/iBTJDD30N9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

The officials did throw a flag, but after huddling up and discussing the play, they picked it up and ruled there was no penalty. Patriots fans were understandably angry, and that frustration went up another level when offensive tackle Trent Brown was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct minutes later.

It was a 30-yard swing and helped prevent the Patriots from moving into field goal range before halftime.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the referees picking up the flag on Hughes' contact with Jones.

Trying to figure out NFL officiating pic.twitter.com/6ur23tTnpW — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 26, 2021

Officials surprisingly pick up the flag on what would've been a second straight 15-yard penalty. Jerry Hughes pushed Mac Jones, yanked him to try to keep him up, and it worked. No foul. https://t.co/TNmfRDwves — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 26, 2021

I get that Jerry Hughes didn't really HIT Mac Jones out of bounds. But Hughes' contact with Jones resulted in a pretty dangerous situation for the QB. Feel like the right move is to just not touch him at all. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 26, 2021

They picked that up? That's ... puzzling. Really, really poor officiating. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 26, 2021

A late horsecollar out of bound is…legal? Really?!? — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) December 26, 2021

The refs just interjected themselves into this game and then some. I don't know what Trent Brown said. But it must've been really bad to throw that flag. Wow. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 26, 2021

I literally have no idea how NFL officiating works — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 26, 2021

Show us how you feel, Bill. pic.twitter.com/kNk45stHM6 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 26, 2021

Patriots look undisciplined for the second game in a row. You can be mad about the non-call on Jones, but you can't cost the offense 15 yards when you're having a hard time moving the ball. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 26, 2021

Mac Jones just got pulled down from behind nearly 10 feet out of bounds and had to slide awkwardly to avoid a potential knee injury, and the officials didn't call a penalty.



At some point later today, a ref will flag a receiver 15 yards for smiling at a cornerback. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 26, 2021

Not sure why they picked up that flag in New England. Hughes pushed Jones after he was already out of bounds. That was really late. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 26, 2021

Don't think intent should matter there. Hughes had his hands on Mac Jones well out of bounds. Should've been a penalty — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 26, 2021