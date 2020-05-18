NH Restaurants Can Reopen Today. Here’s What You Need to Know

After a long wait that saw many establishments close for good, restaurants in New Hampshire are being allowed to reopen as of Monday after the coronavirus shutdowns.

Some restaurants rode out the closures by offering takeout and delivery only, while others chose to close temporarily to wait for when they could welcome customers back in.

As of now, restaurants are only allowed to reopen for outdoor dining, and even then only if they obey strict social distancing guidelines.

According to Gov. Chris Sununu's "Stay at Home 2.0" order, here's a quick rundown of how it will work:

EMPLOYEE PROTECTION EFFORTS

• Provide ServSafe COVID-19 training as soon as possible for all employees.

• Build social distancing into food service operations to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between employers and customers.

• Employees coming into direct contact with customers must wear cloth or mask face coverings over their nose and mouth.

• All employees must be trained on the importance of frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content.

New Hampshire reopened retail stores, salons and golf courses Monday, but customers will notice things look a little different.

CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS

• Outdoor dining will be permitted, with restaurants allowed to expand outside wherever an outdoor area can be set up safely, such as parking spaces close to entrances, sidewalks, existing patios and lawn areas. Outdoor areas must be able to be cleaned and disinfected,. The outdoor space must be clearly delineated and distanced from people walking by. If expansion in in a shared space, coordinate and seek approval from local authorities.

• Seated indoor dining isn't permitted in Phase 1.

• Tables must be limited to no more than six people per table.

• Table spacing should be maintained so people sitting at adjacent tables are at least six feet apart.

• Reservations or call-ahead seating are recommended to promote social distancing and prevent groups of guests waiting for tables. Establishments may use a text alert or intercom system to alert guests waiting in their vehicles of available seating, or one member of the party can wait in the waiting area for their table to be ready.

• Reservations should be staggered to prevent congregating in waiting areas. Waiting areas should build in social distancing so customers and employees are spaced at least six feet apart.

• Bar seating areas should remain closed.

• Signage must be prominently posted throughout the venue to ask customers if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Customers will be asked to bring and wear a cloth face covering when entering and exiting to protect other patrons and employees during the seating and exiting process, or when getting up to use the restroom.

• Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be made readily available at the reception desk for both customers and employees.

New Hampshire businesses begin to reopen per Governor Chris Sununu's plan to restart the economy.

BUSINESS PROCESS ADAPTATIONS

• Hand sanitizer stations must be placed in restaurant lobby reception areas and bathrooms, as well as at cashier stations. Restrooms should be monitored and routinely cleaned and soap dispensers regularly filled.

• All front-of-house surfaces, including door handles, screens, phones, pens, keyboards and other areas of hand contact must be disinfected every two hours at a minimum.

• To the extent possible, use disposable menus or sanitize them between each use.

• Use of "self-serve" utensils, plates or napkins is not allowed. Consider using rolled silverware and eliminating table presets.

• All tabletop items, including condiments, must be sanitized after each table turns.

• Chairs must be disinfected after each table use.

• No self-serve buffets or appetizers, shared condiments on a counter or beverage station re-use will be allowed.

• No catering or large group functions are allowed.

• Restroom occupancy should be limited for group restrooms to incorporate social distancing, and waiting lines outside of restrooms should be avoided.