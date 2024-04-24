Visitors to a certain part of the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago this week may have been treated to a celebrity sighting.

In videos posted to Instagram Tuesday, rapper Nicki Minaj and her young son — donning a Chicago White Sox hat — appeared to visit the iconic aquarium, taking in a dolphin show and even enjoying a meet-and-greet with a penguin.

But the area Minaj and her son spent the most time in wasn't an exhibit, Minaj said in one video. Instead, it was the cafeteria.

"A day in the life of a boy mom," Minaj said. "We thought were coming to go to the Aquarium. Instead, Papa had other plans. He had plans to to just chill in the cafeteria with new found friends that we made. So we're just sitting here waiting for Papa to be done."

In the video caption, Minaj gave a shout out to the "amazing employees" at the attraction. "#PapaBear had a great time," Minaj continued, referring to her son.

Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed to their son on Sept. 30, 2020. It is the couple's first child.

Wednesday and Thursday, Minaj is set to perform at the United Center on her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour."