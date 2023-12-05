Officials release new information on Connecticut shooting that injured officer and killed man

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a man shot a police officer in West Haven and police fired back, killing the man last week, and has released a preliminary report on that investigation.

The shooting happened when police responded to an apartment on Terrace Avenue in West Haven just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 to investigate a domestic violence complaint.

Once they arrived, a woman told police that Jovan Washington had tried to strangle her and would not let her leave the apartment, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Officers found Washington in bed in the apartment and Officer Cody Bacon told him that he was going to be taken into custody and asked Washington if he wanted to put on a pair of pants, the report says.

Washington got out of bed and was moving toward a closet when he turned suddenly and reached under the mattress for a gun, and there was a struggle, the report says.

Washington fired one shot, hitting Officer Bacon in the leg, and Officer Alex Triscritti then fired multiple shots, striking Washington, the office of the inspector general report says.

Officers treated Washington and called for Emergency Medical Services to respond. He was then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died.

Officer Bacon was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He has since been released from the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Washington died of gunshot wounds of the torso and extremities and his death was ruled a homicide, the Office of Inspector General report says.

The Office of Inspector General said the toxicological report is not available.

The Office of Inspector General, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the West Haven Police Department, and the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.