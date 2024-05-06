Olympic greats Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Suni Lee to compete in Hartford next week

Olympic superstars Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas will all be in Hartford next week competing at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic. All three have officially registered for the event being held May 17-18 at the XL Center.

It will be the first time in history that three Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete head to head in the same event, according to USA Gymnastics.

The Core Hydration Classic ramps up the process for gymnasts to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Team that will represent the USA in Paris in July and August.

The event in Hartford will be the final competition for the gymnasts to qualify for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships in Forth Worth, Texas May 30 to June 2. At the Texas event, the national team roster will be chosen to attend the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota June 27-30.

Douglas was the all-around Olympic champion in London in 2012, Biles won the all-around gold in Rio in 2016, and Lee is the reigning all-around gold medalist from Tokyo in 2021.

Olympic gymnasts Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will also be competing in Hartford.

The two-day event will see junior participants competing on Friday, May 17, and the senior gymnasts, including Biles, Douglas, and Lee, will compete on Saturday, May 18.

You can see the full registered field here.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26 and continue through the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11. NBC and Peacock will have round-the-clock coverage of the Paris Olympics.