One Dead in Truck Crash on I-93 in Bow, NH

Authorities are investigating a fatal truck crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 93 South in Bow, New Hampshire.

A Toyota Tacoma had struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling south, according to police.

Authorities performed CPR on the driver of the vehicle and was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the tractor-trailer y fully cooperating with the investigation.

Two lanes of I-93 were shut down for approximately two hours as police investigated but have since been reopened.