One dead, multiple injured in single car crash in Nashua

One person is dead and multiple people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed early Saturday morning in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police say officers responded to the single-car crash in the area of 46 Tinker Road around 5:59 a.m.

There were six people inside the BMW SUV at the time of the crash, including a 46-year-old woman who did not survive. Her name has not been released at this time.

Four others suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities did not say what caused the fatal wreck. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.