One Person Seriously Injured After Rollover Crash in Weston

One person was seriously injured in a rollover car crash in Weston, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

Weston Fire Department said they responded to a report of a rollover into an embankment at around 4:51 a.m. in the area 128 South near Route 30.

Authorities say they made their way to the vehicle and found one occupant entrapped.

The person was extricated from the car in around 10 minutes and was then transported to a Boston trauma center with serious injuries, according to Weston Fire.

The ramp from Route 30 east to 128 South remains shutdown, authorities say.