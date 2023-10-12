East Windsor

One person severely burned in East Windsor, Conn. fire

Three people were injured in the fire.

One person suffered severe burns during a fire at a house in East Windsor early Thursday morning and two other people have minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The fire was on East Road in Broad Brook.

The Broad Brook Fire Department said one resident was transported to a hospital after suffering severe burns. No information is available on the person's condition.

Two occupants had minor injuries and were not transported. One had a minor burn to the head, according to the fire department.

Tankers were called in because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

The fire was under control as of 4:20 a.m.

Fire departments from multiple towns responded.

