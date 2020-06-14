Over 150 Firefighters Battle Fire at Vacant Building in Shelton, Conn.

Over 150 firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in Shelton.
Crews were called to the vacant building on Canal Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters said.
Firefighters from Shelton, Derby and Ansonia responded to the fire and it took more than 155 firefighters to help put out the flames, authorities added.
Embers from the fire spilled over into the Apex Fire Warehouse, according to fire officials.
U.S. & World
Crews are expected to stay at the scene to clean up and put out hot spots.
The building that the fire was in was built in 1870, firefighters said.