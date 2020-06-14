Over 150 Firefighters Battle Fire at Vacant Building in Shelton, Conn.

Over 150 firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in Shelton.

Crews were called to the vacant building on Canal Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters said.

All Shelton Fire companies are on scene at 273 Canal Street for a working structure fire in a vacant building. Posted by Shelton Fire Department on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Firefighters from Shelton, Derby and Ansonia responded to the fire and it took more than 155 firefighters to help put out the flames, authorities added.

Embers from the fire spilled over into the Apex Fire Warehouse, according to fire officials.

Crews are expected to stay at the scene to clean up and put out hot spots.

The building that the fire was in was built in 1870, firefighters said.