Water at over 50 Mass. beaches deemed unsafe Saturday

State authorities monitor the water quality at beaches on the ocean and at lakes

By Irvin Rodriguez

Over 50 Massachusetts beaches had water quality posts active Saturday, which was expected to be a big beach day statewide.

A beach being "posted" means the water quality is unsafe and swimming may cause illness. State authorities monitor the water quality at beaches on the ocean and at lakes.

Here is the full list from a Massachusetts website as of 8:20 a.m. on Saturday:

MunicipalityBeachBeach TypePosting Reason
AgawamRobinson Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AshbyDamon Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AshlandHopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AtholEllis BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyBrackenburyMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyDane Street - BathhouseMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyMingoMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyObear ParkMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyWoodburyMarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonConstitution Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonMalibu Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonSavin Hill Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonTenean Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BrookfieldSouth PondFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
CharlemontCold River Pool (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
ChathamBucks CreekMarineBacterial Exceedance
ClarksburgMauserts Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
ConcordSilver Hill AssociationFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
DennisClipper LaneMarineBacterial Exceedance
DennisFollins PondMarineBacterial Exceedance
DuxburyLanding RoadMarineBacterial Exceedance
DuxburyWest EndMarineBacterial Exceedance
FalmouthOld Silver - Public Beach NorthMarineBacterial Exceedance
FraminghamLearned Pond BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
FraminghamWaushakum BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
GardnerDunn Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
HinghamMartin's CoveMarineBacterial Exceedance
HinghamNorth BeachMarineBacterial Exceedance
LynnKings Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
LynnLynn Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
MarshfieldGreen HarborMarineBacterial Exceedance
MashpeeMashpee Shores Assoc.FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond - Bryants NeckFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond Estate Assoc.FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond - Town LandingFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeTrustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond)FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeTrustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond)FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeWakeby-AttaquinFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeWakeby Pond - Camp FarleyFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MiltonHoughton's Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
MontereyBenedict Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
NahantBlack RockMarineBacterial Exceedance
NahantNahant Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
NantucketMiacomet PondFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
QuincyChikatawbotMarineBacterial Exceedance
QuincyGermantown FirestationMarineBacterial Exceedance
QuincyWollaston Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
RevereRevere Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
RevereShort Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemOcean AvenueMarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemStepsMarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemWillow AvenueMarineBacterial Exceedance
SaugusPearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SouthwickSouth Pond BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SturbridgeWalker Pond - Main BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SwampscottKings BeachMarineBacterial Exceedance
TempletonBeaman's Pond - Campground (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
TempletonBeaman's Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
TisburyHilman's PointMarineBacterial Exceedance
TownsendPearl Hill Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WarehamForbesMarineBacterial Exceedance
WarehamSwift'sMarineBacterial Exceedance
WestminsterCrow Hill Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinchendonLake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinchesterShannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinthropDonovansMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropHalfordMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropPicoMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropWinthrop Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
WorcesterLake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
Saturday's forecast called for temperatures in the mid-80s.

