Water at over 50 Mass. beaches deemed unsafe Saturday

Over 50 Massachusetts beaches had water quality posts active Saturday, which was expected to be a big beach day statewide.
A beach being "posted" means the water quality is unsafe and swimming may cause illness. State authorities monitor the water quality at beaches on the ocean and at lakes.
Here is the full list from a Massachusetts website as of 8:20 a.m. on Saturday:
|Municipality
|Beach
|Beach Type
|Posting Reason
|Agawam
|Robinson Pond Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Ashby
|Damon Pond Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Ashland
|Hopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Athol
|Ellis Beach
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Beverly
|Brackenbury
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Beverly
|Dane Street - Bathhouse
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Beverly
|Mingo
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Beverly
|Obear Park
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Beverly
|Woodbury
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Boston
|Constitution Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Boston
|Malibu Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Boston
|Savin Hill Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Boston
|Tenean Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Brookfield
|South Pond
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Charlemont
|Cold River Pool (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Chatham
|Bucks Creek
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Clarksburg
|Mauserts Pond (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Concord
|Silver Hill Association
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Dennis
|Clipper Lane
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Dennis
|Follins Pond
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Duxbury
|Landing Road
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Duxbury
|West End
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Falmouth
|Old Silver - Public Beach North
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Framingham
|Learned Pond Beach
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Framingham
|Waushakum Beach
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Gardner
|Dunn Pond (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Hingham
|Martin's Cove
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Hingham
|North Beach
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Lynn
|Kings Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Lynn
|Lynn Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Marshfield
|Green Harbor
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Mashpee
|Mashpee Shores Assoc.
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Santuit Pond - Bryants Neck
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Santuit Pond Estate Assoc.
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Santuit Pond - Town Landing
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Trustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond)
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Trustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond)
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Wakeby-Attaquin
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Mashpee
|Wakeby Pond - Camp Farley
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Milton
|Houghton's Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Monterey
|Benedict Pond Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Nahant
|Black Rock
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Nahant
|Nahant Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Nantucket
|Miacomet Pond
|Freshwater
|Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
|Quincy
|Chikatawbot
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Quincy
|Germantown Firestation
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Quincy
|Wollaston Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Revere
|Revere Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Revere
|Short Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Salem
|Ocean Avenue
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Salem
|Steps
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Salem
|Willow Avenue
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Saugus
|Pearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Southwick
|South Pond Beach
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Sturbridge
|Walker Pond - Main Beach
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Swampscott
|Kings Beach
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Templeton
|Beaman's Pond - Campground (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Templeton
|Beaman's Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Tisbury
|Hilman's Point
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Townsend
|Pearl Hill Pond (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Wareham
|Forbes
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Wareham
|Swift's
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Westminster
|Crow Hill Pond Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winchendon
|Lake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winchester
|Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winthrop
|Donovans
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winthrop
|Halford
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winthrop
|Pico
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Winthrop
|Winthrop Beach (DCR)
|Marine
|Bacterial Exceedance
|Worcester
|Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR)
|Freshwater
|Bacterial Exceedance
Saturday's forecast called for temperatures in the mid-80s.