Over Half a Billion Dollars Were Bet on Sports in Massachusetts in March

More than half a billion dollars were bet on sports in Massachusetts during the month of March.

According to the Boston Herald, this delivered over 9 million dollars in taxes to the state.

These numbers only represent a partial month of sports betting in the Bay State since the launch of sports betting on May 10th.

In terms of where the bets were made, $548 million were bet on the authorized mobile platforms while $20 million were bet in the sports rooms at casinos in the state, according to the Herald.

Draftkings was the most used application in the state, followed by Fanduel and BetMGM, the report says.