Panel problem leaves family with no solar power — until they asked us for help

If you're planning on getting solar panels installed in your home, ask the seller/installer what your maintenance options are in case their business closes. This simple question can keep you from getting stranded with no solar power and no answers.

In Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, the Allen family took a step toward sustainable living for both the environment and their pockets with the installation of solar panels in 2015.

"We wanted to contribute. And not only that. We also bought into the idea of having a lower electric bill … and we actually received maybe $70-plus a month that we applied to the bill," Henry Allen said.

After six years of solar power bliss, Henry and Noemi Allen told me, the system suddenly failed.

"In 2021, the system, one of the components, a transmitter, stopped transmitting data to the monitoring stations that kept the process going," Allen said.

When they contacted Solar Five, the company responsible for the installation of the solar panels, their e-mails bounced and their calls went unanswered, he explained.

"We found out that the company that installed this system had actually, in fact, went out of business," Allen said.

Determined to find a solution, they tried their luck with Solar Edge, the manufacturing company.

"There was no response from either the makers of the hardware, the inverter and the panels, which is, I think it was a 20-year warranty. We didn't get any result from them or the installers," Allen said.

Frustrated, the Allen's decided to reach out to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Responde.

We tried contacting Solar Five, but, like the Allen family, got no response. The Lexington-based business is posted online as closed.

Next, we tried following up with Solar Edge on the Allen family's request for maintenance. We sent them all of the documents they requested and, after reviewing the Allen family's case, Solar Edge decided to send a local affiliate technician who was able to solve the problem.

"An engineer finally showed up and within 30 minutes they fixed the problem," said Allen. "We thank you so much for getting results when we couldn't. And we're very grateful for you."

In a statement Solar Edge said: "Typically, the installer/seller of the purchased equipment is responsible for any maintenance, however upon receiving your email, our customer support team contacted the homeowners, and the problem was quickly resolved."

Consumers in a similar situation should review the contract signed during the installation of their solar panels and look for a list of alternate or affiliated installation or maintenance companies. If the business closes and does not leave instructions, you will have to seek another service provider on your own, file a complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office or contact us: call our consumer helpline at 888-521-6397 or fill out the complaint form online.

Si necesita ayuda en español también puede llamar al 855-622-1000 o llenar nuestro formulario de quejas en línea.

