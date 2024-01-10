StormTracker

Partial dam break on Yantic River in Conn.: Norwich Public Utilities

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is a partial dam break on the Yantic River, according to Norwich Public Utilities.

The company said the state notified them of a partial dam break on the Yantic River, north of the Bean Hill Substation.

The company said it has taken its Bean Hill Substation offline “to avoid potentially catastrophic damage” to the infrastructure.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

That has caused around 5,000 power outages.

A flash flood warning has been issued until 10:45 a.m. because of a potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam, according to the National Weather Service.

The Yantic River has spilled over its banks in Norwich.

U.S. & World

decision 2024 1 hour ago

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to face off in Iowa for fifth Republican debate

Melania Trump 10 hours ago

Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, dies at 78

It said it poses the hazard of life-threatening flash flooding for areas downstream from

the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us