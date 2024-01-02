Party like it's 1996. Why your 2024 calendar is a massive '90s throwback

There's no better time to bring out your old Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar from 1996 than right now.
That's because 2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it.
The year 2024 began on a Monday, just like 1996. Both are leap years, making this calendar matchup particularly interesting.
Just like 1996, 2024 is an Olympic year and a presidential election year.
But 1996 won't be the only calendar to match 2024, according to Time and Date.
Others include: 1940, 1968, 2052, 2080, 2120.