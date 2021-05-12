Patriots' full 2021 schedule officially unveiled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At last, the New England Patriots have officially unveiled their full schedule for the 2021 NFL season.

It all begins Sept. 12 when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins come to town. Interesting matchups against the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints follow, but there's no doubt the most intriguing Patriots game of the regular season comes in Week 4.

That's when former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The soon-to-be 44-year-old led the Bucs to a Super Bowl in the first season of his post-Patriots career.

Other intriguing games on the calendar include a matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, and at the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football in Week 13. The Patriots' bye week is scheduled for Week 14.

Take a look at the Patriots' full 2021 schedule below.

The Patriots' three preseason opponents will be the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

With first-round draft pick Mac Jones now in the mix, it's uncertain who the Patriots' quarterback will be in Week 1. Whether it's him or Cam Newton, New England will be tested right out of the gate and it won't get any easier from there.