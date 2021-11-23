Patriots' Matt Judon Feels Strongly About Mac and Cheese on Thanksgiving

Matt Judon feels strongly about mac and cheese on Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the holiday season upon us, the New England Patriots haven't been afraid to share hot takes about Thanksgiving dishes.

First, it was rookie quarterback Mac Jones revealing his shocking disdain for both apple and pecan pie. Now, it's edge rusher Matt Judon expressing his deep hatred for mac and cheese.

"It's just cheese and noodles and It's not that good," Judon said on Tuesday. "Let's be honest guys, everybody probably here is a little lactose [intolerant], so it messes up our stomachs. We got to get it off the table. It's probably one of the most overrated dishes. ...

"Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy, and everybody will have a better day."

Well, there you have it. So much for the 2021 Patriots being a likable team.

On the bright side, head coach Bill Belichick had a relatable Thanksgiving take in a recent interview with WEEI.

“Oh boy. It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes,” Belichick said. “I’ll go with whatever; mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked or however they make it. Load ‘em up. Load ‘em up. Throw some butter on there. Starch me up!”

And safety Kyle Dugger wasn't fazed by Judon's strong opinion when asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish.

"Macaroni and cheese," he answered with a smirk.

For the record, Judon says his favorite Thanksgiving side is "dressing."

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, made sure more than 100 families in need got a Thanksgiving meal.