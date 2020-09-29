Patriots

Patriots Open as Heavy Underdogs Against Chiefs in Week 4

By Nick Goss

NFL Week 4 odds: Patriots open as heavy underdogs vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have often played the "nobody believes in us" card over the last 20 years, even when they were among the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders and rarely underdogs entering any game.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 10 hours ago

Trump, Biden Prepare to Debate at a Time of Mounting Crises

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Titans, Vikings Suspend Team Activities After NFL's First COVID-19 Outbreak

But in Week 4 of the 2020 season, the Patriots should actually feel like no one believes in them.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 7-point underdogs entering Sunday afternoon's road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch Belichick's locker room message to Pats after Week 3 win

The Patriots haven't been underdogs by this many points since Week 1 of the 2016 season when Jimmy Garoppolo started at quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals on the road in place of a suspended Tom Brady.

New England won that game without Brady, but it's hard to feel optimistic about Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs. In fairness to the Patriots, they have won two of three games against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with the only loss during that stretch coming at Gillette Stadium in the 2019 regular season.

However, the Patriots are 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine meetings with the Chiefs, and they've enjoyed very little success at Arrowhead Stadium, where New England has won only two of its last nine games. The Pats' last win in Kansas City was the 2018 AFC Championship Game, but their most recent regular season victory at Arrowhead Stadium came in 2004.

Curran: Here's my Cam Newton mea culpa

The Chiefs are 3-0 to begin the 2020 campaign after an impressive road victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season, and Kansas City's defense also is playing at a high level.

Here are the opening betting lines for the Patriots vs. Chiefs matchup. Both teams are 2-1 ATS this season.

Spread: Chiefs -7 (-105), Patriots +7 (-115)

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Patriots +250

Total: Over 54 points (-105), Under 54 points (-115)

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFLChiefs
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us