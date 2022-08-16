Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out.
In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams.
It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the Panthers sideline after running a route. Words were exchanged and then the action quickly escalated as more and more players got involved.
Wilkerson, Kendrick Bourne and James Ferentz were the Patriots players ejected from practice. Panthers defensive lineman Phil Hoskins was kicked out as well.
Our Patriots insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry explained what happened in the following tweets:
A second fight erupted, too, but it didn't last as long as the first:
Fights aren't too uncommon at joint practices. These drills are intense and the competition is fierce. Many of these players, especially the Patriots starters who sat out the preseason opener last Thursday, are facing off against real opponents for the first time in camp.
The Patriots and Panthers will have another joint practice Wednesday before they play their second preseason game Friday night at Gillette Stadium.