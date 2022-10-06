bailey zappe

Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Jones Limited, Hoyer Reportedly on IR

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer did not participate in practice Thursday and was reportedly placed on injured reserve with a concussion, pointing toward rookie Bailey Zappe getting the start Sunday

By Justin Leger

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to work his way back from his ankle injury, but it's clear he still has a ways to go.

Jones was limited in Thursday's practice and while he's more mobile than last week, the high-ankle sprain still appears to be bothersome.

Seven others were limited for the Patriots on Thursday, including safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills, and safety Adrian Phillips. Tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to limited after missing practice on Wednesday with a ribs issue.

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve with a concussion, per ESPN's Field Yates. That points toward rookie Bailey Zappe getting the start Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium.

The Lions once again had several key players on their injury report, namely running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They missed Thursday's practice while wideout D.J. Chark and tight end T.J. Hockenson were upgraded to limited participants.

Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
  • QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
  • DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • S Kyle Dugger - Knee
  • QB Mac Jones - Ankle
  • LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
  • CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
  • S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
  • TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
  • OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • None

Detroit Lions (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • LB Chris Board - Knee
  • WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
  • DL John Cominsky - Wrist
  • T Matt Nelson - Calf
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
  • RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
  • C Evan Brown - Ankle
  • WR DJ Chark - Ankle
  • DE Charles Harris - Groin
  • TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
  • G Jonah Jackson - Finger
  • C Frank Ragnow - Foot
  • WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
  • K Austin Seibert - Right Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • None
