Peabody chiropractor, attorney deny allegations he hid camera in restroom

A Massachusetts chiropractor and his attorney are denying accusations that he hid a camera in a restroom at his business.

Dr. Scott Kline didn't have much to say to NBC10 Boston's cameras as he left Back on Track Chiropractic in Peabody on Wednesday night.

"No comment, but thank you for waiting around," he said. "I had a lot of work to do."

When asked, he went on to say that he denied the allegations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to investigators, a patient called Peabody police on Friday and said he noticed a black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank in the bathroom. When he took a closer look, he saw a blue light and noticed what he believed was a hidden spy camera. The patient recorded images of the camera on his cellphone, which he shared with police.

A man is facing charges after allegedly setting up a hidden camera in the public bathroom of his Peabody chiropractic office.

Kline's attorney, Paul Moraski, said the hook police mentioned was just that — a hook. He couldn't explain why there was a camera.

"As my client told the police, and he was totally cooperative with them, the hook that was placed in the bathroom was just being used as a hook," Moraski said. "And again, all of the evidence that was went through -- four hard drives, four computers, I believe it was two or three different iPhones -- everything actually shows that there is nothing corroborating it. There’s no photographs, there’s no video footage whatsoever to show that there were any photos or video taken of anybody that was in that bathroom.”

When a search warrant was executed at Back on Track, prosecutors say the camera was no longer in the bathroom, but that police found evidence that it had been there, as well as hard drives and SD cards.

At least one of Kline's long-time patients said she's torn. While she finds the allegations disturbing, she said she's having a difficult time believing he would do something like this.

“He’s never been inappropriate or anything like that. He jokes, but never anything like inappropriate or fresh or anything like that," Alex Schulte said. "Although these allegations are pretty strong, it seems like there’s some evidence against him, you know, as a community we’ve been hearing about it for days now and it was all kind of just rumors spreading, and you know, we hadn’t seen any facts, we hadn’t seen any type of evidence. We don’t really know what’s going on, that’s the frustrating part.”

A judge ordered Kline held on $10,000 bail, but he is allowed to continue practicing, with conditions that he stay away from the person who reported the camera to police and have no contact with him. He is due back in court Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference.