Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Falmouth

An 81-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

The vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash, Falmouth police said.

The accident was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the area of 201 Grand Avenue in Falmouth Heights.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk with three other adults when he was struck. The other pedestrians were not injured.

The victim's name has not been released.

The car was headed east at a high rate of speed when it drove up onto the sidewalk and struck the victim from behind. Police said the driver did not stop and the car continued east on Grand Avenue, continuing onto Menauhant Road.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red sedan that rides low to the ground. It has heavy windshield damage and likely other serious front end damage.

Falmouth police and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office are investigating, including the examination of video footage from several area surveillance cameras. Anyone with information or any further video surveillance is asked to call Falmouth police at (774) 255-4527.