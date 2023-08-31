Pentagon launches ‘one-stop shop' for declassified info on UFOs

The Defense Department on Thursday unveiled a website that's intended to serve as a clearinghouse for declassified information on unidentified aerial phenomena.

The site is being billed as a "one-stop shop" for publicly available records on UFOs, and is expected to shed light on the work of an office created by Congress last year that coordinates efforts across federal agencies in detecting and identifying what the Pentagon officially refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs.

For now, the site includes just a handful of videos, some labeled "unresolved" or “unclassified,” with short descriptions offering explanations of assessments by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which was established last year by the National Defense Authorization Act. It also includes sections labeled "Coming Soon."

The website will house photos and videos on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release, the Pentagon said in a news release. It will also feature links to reports, transcripts and other resources like aircraft, balloon and satellite tracking sites.

In the fall, the Pentagon plans to launch a "secure reporting tool" that will allow current and former U.S. government employees, service members and contractors, to directly contact the office to file a report. A tool for the public to file similar reports will also be announced "in coming months," the news release said.

After three retired military officials testified to Congress about their experience with UFOs, professional paranormal researcher Derrel Sims explains why we should all take note. “Most of the things that are seen and reported are not flying saucers, UFOs, UAPs, period. They’re misidentified, they’re balloons, they’re all kinds of things,” Sims said. “[But] when you’re looking at professional people like these pilots and others, these people don’t make mistakes like that. That’s not a mistake.”

