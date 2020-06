Shuttle buses were deployed to replace service on the MBTA's Red Line due to what the agency described as a medical emergency.

The agency said in a tweet that shuttle buses were replacing Red Line service between Harvard and Alewife stations.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Harvard and Alewife due to a medical emergency at Davis. Shuttle buses have departed from Harvard and Alewife and more have been dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 29, 2020

The MBTA earlier tweeted a person was under a train at Davis Square in Somerville, Massachusetts, Monday.

Red Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Harvard and Alewife due to a person under a train at Davis. Expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 29, 2020

Delays were expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.