Person shot in Hyannis

Police are investigating after a person was shot in a Cape Cod neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Barnstable police said they were called to the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis around 4:30 p.m. There they found a male victim, who had been shot in the legs. His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack. It remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-775-0387.​