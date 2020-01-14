PHOTOS: Taal Volcano Erupts, Spewing Lava, Ash over Philippines

A volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila covered towns and cities in fine ash after it multiple eruptions, sending plumes of ash miles high above the sky. Authorities say the Taal Volcano is still active, with about
50 volcanic earthquakes detected on Tuesday, Jan. 14, alone.
19 photos
1/19
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A fishing boat sails along a lake as the Taal volcano erupts, Jan. 14, 2020, in Talisay, Philippines.
2/19
Aaron Favila/AP
Clouds of volcanic ash rise up from damaged trees in Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The Taal volcano spewed lava half a mile high as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.
3/19
Aaron Favila/AP
A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The Taal volcano spewed ash half a mile high as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.
4/19
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A resident cleans volcanic ash from his fishing boat after the Taal volcano erupted, Jan. 14, 2020, in Talisay, Philippines.
5/19
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A house near Taal Volcano’s crater is buried in volcanic ash from the eruption on Jan. 14, 2020, in Taal Volcano Island, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, warning that a hazardous eruption could take place anytime, as authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from the area. An estimated $10 million worth of crops and livestock have been damaged by the on-going eruption, according to the country’s agriculture department. (
6/19
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Houses near Taal Volcano’s crater is seen buried in volcanic ash from the volcano’s eruption on Jan. 14, 2020, in Taal Volcano Island, Philippines.
7/19
Bullit Marquez/AP
Evacuees stay at an evacuation center in Tanaun, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2020. The Taal Volcano is spewed ash half a mile high and continues to tremble with earthquakes as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.
8/19
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Lava spews from the crater of the Taal volcano over Lake Taal, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Authorities say there is a chance of a larger eruption following the initial miles-high burst of ash on Sunday and lava eruptions on Monday.
9/19
Aaron Favila/AP
A family rides through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds in Lemery, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Red-hot lava gushed from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools.
10/19
Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images
A youth rides an outrigger canoe at the base of the Taal volcano while the volcano spews ash as seen from Tanauan town in Batangas province, Jan. 13, 2020. The Philippines was on alert January 13 for the “explosive eruption” of a volcano south of Manila, which officials said could be imminent after a massive column of ash forced a halt to flights at the capital’s main airport.
11/19
NOAA
Satellite imagery over the Philippines shows the moment the Taal volcano erupted on Jan. 12, 2020, blasting steam, ash and pebbles miles into the sky.
12/19
Kester Ragaza/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Taal volcano booms to life, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, spilling a thick blanket of volcanic ash over nearby towns and cities just south of the capital of Manila.
13/19
Courtesy Joshua Bobadilla
Lightning race across a billowing ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupts, spewing fume, ash and pebbles miles-high into the sky over Lake Taal, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2020.
14/19
Courtesy Joshua Bobadilla
Lightning race across a billowing ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupts, spewing fume, ash and pebbles miles-high into the sky over Lake Taal, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2020.
15/19
Courtesy Joshua Bobadilla
Lightning race across a billowing ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupts, spewing fume, ash and pebbles miles-high into the sky over Lake Taal, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2020.
16/19
Courtesy Joshua Bobadilla
Lightning race across a billowing ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupts, spewing fume, ash and pebbles miles-high into the sky over Lake Taal, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2020.
17/19
@spoky_who via Twitter
Video shot by a Twitter user shows lightning strikes as the Taal volcano erupted on Jan. 12, 2020.
18/19
An ash cloud from the Taal volcano looms over a wedding party, Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Philippines. (Courtesy Randolf Evan Photography)
19/19
A couple take their wedding photos right as the Taal volcano erupts behind them, on Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Philippines. (Courtesy Randolf Evan Photography)