Pickleball at Fenway: New Details Announced on How to Play

Fenway is ready for some pickleball.

Pickleball4America's event at Fenway, part of its new Ballpark Festival Series combining professional and amateur pickleball tournaments has a date and more information on the event.

During the festival from July 13 to July 16, pickleball courts will be set up on Fenway Park's outfield while the Sox are out of town. People and organizations will be able to rent the courts.

Fans are asked to register for the opportunity to purchase court reservations or participate in the amateur tournament.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

All the information to reserve a court can be found here.

Court times for the twelve courts in Fenway Park’s outfield will be available for rent in 80-minute increments for up to 10 people.

Organizers, including the marketing arm of the group that owns the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, which is advising on the initiative, provided more details to the Boston Globe on what the festival will look like.

"People will have the opportunity to play and have access to hospitality, and there will likely be some sort of a commemorative gift they will receive as well," Mark Lev, president of Fenway Sports Management, told the newspaper.

Pickleball has been called the fastest-growing sport in the country. The mix of ping pong, tennis and volleyball played with paddles and a kind of whiffle ball has had millions of people play.

And Fenway Park, known for its concerts as well as its baseball games, has been hosting an increasingly diverse set of events as well. It's hosted hockey games, including two of the NHL's outdoor Winter Classic games, and last year hosted both a college football bowl game and a pop-up Top Golf locale.