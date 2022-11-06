Police: 5 Minors Arrested, 3 Firearms Seized After Multiple Town Pursuit

Worcester Police announced the arrests of five minors and three firearms seized after a pursuit that went through varios Massachusetts towns early Sunday morning.

Police say an officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.

The officer followed the vehicle on Grafton St. where the SUV tried to escape, according to authorities.

They later were notified that the vehicle was disabled in Auburn. Officers from Auburn, Millbury, Oxford, Worcester and the Massachusetts State Police were on scene, according to police.

Police say, the five teens were removed from the vehicle and three firearms were discovered.

The driver of the vehicle is also being charged with operating to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle charges.