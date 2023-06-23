Police arrest 3 suspects in Conn. ‘street takeover' where people jumped on cruiser

Police have arrested three suspects in a street takeover in Meriden in May. Late last month, police released some video that showed people jumping on the police cruiser as they attempted to identify suspects.

It was on the night of May 6 when officers responded to the parking lot of the Lowe’s Outlet Store at 1201 East Main St. in Meriden just before 11 p.m. after receiving reports that several vehicles were parked there illegally.

When officers arrived, one person who was waving a flag representing Mexico signaled a group of 30 to 40 people over and they swarmed an officer in a marked cruiser, preventing him from being able to drive in any direction, police said.

Meriden police said several people were seen and heard on the cruiser dash camera “screaming obscenities, displaying the middle finger, recording the officer, provoking fellow rioters, making obscene sexual gestures, among other crude and tumultuous activities.”

As the officer was trying to get the crowd to disperse, several people jumped on the hood of the cruiser, stomping and jumping, which damaged the vehicle, police said, and the officer had to back up from the crowd as more people approached.

Police called the people involved rioters and said they blocked additional officers from being able to assist in breaking up the crowd.

Police said they have arrested three people.

Tatianna Ortiz, 18, and Shawn Mills, 22, were arrested on May 25 and charged with riot in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with police, unlawful assembly, and criminal trespass in the first degree.

On June 19, Meriden police arrested 22-year-old Jarid Weymer. They said he was captured on video jumping on the hood of a Meriden Police cruiser.

He was charged with riot in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with police, unlawful assembly and criminal trespass in the first degree.

He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

Police said Weymer is also suspected in a similar incident in a nearby town.

Meriden police are continuing to investigate and they ask anyone with information to contact Detective McCarthy at pmccarthy@meridenct.gov or 203-630-6279 or reach out anonymously at 203-630-6273.

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253

To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273.