Police arrest 2 in 2019 murder and robbery of Hamden man

Police have arrested two men in the killing of Dennis Allen-Paige, who was shot during a robbery in Hamden in December 2019.

The arrest brings a sense of relief for Allen-Paige's family.

“There’s an opportunity for justice to be served for my brother,” said Joanna McDaniel, Allen-Paige's older sister.

The 21-year-old man was killed on Whiting Street in Hamden in December of 2019. Police say he was shot and robbed while walking home from work.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“My brother was murdered steps outside of our family home,” McDaniel said.

Hamden police arrested Darrelle McFadden and Patrick Jones, both of New Haven, in connection with Allen-Paige’s death. Both are facing murder and robbery charges. Officers credit the use of DNA technology for the breakthrough.

“In this case, we were able to develop some suspects and get some matching DNA,” Hamden Deputy Police Chief William Onofrio said.

For McDaniel, it was a prayer answered.

“I think that technology is really important and I’m just glad in this case, the DNA is what led to the arrest of these individuals,” she said.

She says the family isn’t familiar with the men arrested and don’t believe Dennis was either. They have this message to the men arrested.

“May God have mercy on them because my bother did not deserve this in no fashion or another,” McDaniel said.

Police say McFadden will be back in court on April 17. A court date is still being set for Jones.