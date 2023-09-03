Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-93 in NH

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said.

Troopers responded to reports of the vehicle in the town of Ashland at around 4:20 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police. A Tilton police officers was able to locate and stop the vehicle near Exit 20.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Elisha D. Moore, from Belmont, New Hampshire. She was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct

She was released on her own personal recognizance and ordered to appear in the Belknap County Superior Court at a later date. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.