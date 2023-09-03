Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-93 in NH

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said.
Troopers responded to reports of the vehicle in the town of Ashland at around 4:20 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police. A Tilton police officers was able to locate and stop the vehicle near Exit 20.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Elisha D. Moore, from Belmont, New Hampshire. She was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct
She was released on her own personal recognizance and ordered to appear in the Belknap County Superior Court at a later date. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.