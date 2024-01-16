East Windsor

Police ask people to avoid part of Route 5 in East Windsor, Conn. after propane truck crash

NBC Connecticut

Police are asking drivers to avoid Route 5 in East Windsor after a propane tanker was involved in a crash and started leaking.

People are urged to avoid both sides of Route 5 between Abby Road and Stoughton Road for safety reasons.

Power has been turned off to the area and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have been called, according to police.

They said the road will be closed for a while.

This article tagged under:

East Windsor
