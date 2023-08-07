Westford

Police helicopter assisting with search for missing Westford man

Vinod Maudgal went for a walk sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning and did not return

By Marc Fortier

Westford Police

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter has been called in to assist with the search for a missing Westford man on Monday morning.

Westford police said they are looking for Vinod Maudgal, a resident who went for a walk sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning in the wooded area between the Cutter Lane/True Bean Way area off of Beaver Brook Road and Buckingham Drive and did not return. The wooded area where he went for a walk runs parallel to Concord Road, according to police.

The state police Air Wing has been called in to help with the search, Westford police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who sees Maudgal is asked to call Westford police.

More Massachusetts stories

Tewskbury 2 hours ago

Pet boa constrictor found outside of hotel in Tewksbury

Somerville 13 hours ago

Somerville schools end summer program early amid parents' asbestos concerns

This article tagged under:

Westford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us