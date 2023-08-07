Pet boa constrictor found outside of hotel in Tewksbury

A domestic boa constrictor was found outside of a hotel in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and now animal control officers in town are looking for its owners.

The Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control office posted online Sunday, saying that the snake was found outside the Extended Stay America Hotel on Andover Street. Whoever the snake belongs to has been asked to contact the office.

A domestic Boa Constrictor was found outside of the Extended Stay America Hotel, 1910 Andover St. in Tewksbury. If your missing one please contact AC 978-215-9639 — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) August 7, 2023

Just a couple weeks ago, there was an ordeal in Lexington involving a boa constrictor, when police thought there was one on the loose in the center of town.

The whole thing turned out to be a misunderstanding, though — the owner had the snake the whole time, and a photo of it on the ground was sent among kids in town, which led to a parent mistakenly reporting it as being on the loose.