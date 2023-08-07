Local

Tewskbury

Pet boa constrictor found outside of hotel in Tewksbury

The snake's owners should contact animal control

By Matt Fortin

boa_constrictor_snake
Getty Images

A domestic boa constrictor was found outside of a hotel in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and now animal control officers in town are looking for its owners.

The Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control office posted online Sunday, saying that the snake was found outside the Extended Stay America Hotel on Andover Street. Whoever the snake belongs to has been asked to contact the office.

Just a couple weeks ago, there was an ordeal in Lexington involving a boa constrictor, when police thought there was one on the loose in the center of town.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The whole thing turned out to be a misunderstanding, though — the owner had the snake the whole time, and a photo of it on the ground was sent among kids in town, which led to a parent mistakenly reporting it as being on the loose.

More Tewksbury news

Tewksbury Jul 14

Lightning suspected in Tewksbury house fire

Tewksbury Jul 13

Man convicted for murder of his girlfriend in Tewksbury in 2019

This article tagged under:

Tewskbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us